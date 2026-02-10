NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty has announced more than 120 farms across the state are working with government experts to develop plans to understand, manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their properties.

According to Ms Moriarty the announcement is part of the NSW Government's commitment to build a stronger agriculture sector across the state.

Ms Moriarty has said the On Farm Carbon Advice project is helping farmers to navigate the transition to a more sustainable and low emissions future, while ensuring they are well equipped to meet evolving industry standards.

"The plans are designed to help farmers baseline their emissions, understand where their emissions are coming from, and what carbon farming practices they can implement across various types of properties, including extensive livestock, dairy and mixed farming systems," Ms Moriarty said.

"The core objective of the project is to help farmers transition towards a low emissions future by building capacity to manage carbon within their farm businesses."

The plans, which have been tailored include:

+ Emission profile: a detailed breakdown of on farm emissions for a calendar or financial year, covering activities such as livestock management, cropping, fertiliser use, plant protection products, fuels and energy.

+ Emission intensity: an estimate of emission intensity, representing the emissions associated to the farm's primary agricultural products such as emissions per kg of beef, sheep, wool or tonne of wheat.

+ Mitigation strategies: information on practical options for emissions avoidance, reduction and carbon sequestration, tailored to each farm's capabilities and land potential.

+ Natural asset mapping: Mapping of the farm's natural assets, including soil carbon stocks, and woody vegetation and where plantation projects could occur to sequester carbon.

The project is a collaboration between the NSW DPRID and the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCEEW) and is part of the Primary Industries Productivity and Abatement Program.

"The NSW Government is dedicated to supporting farmers through initiatives like the development of tailored Farm Carbon Management Plans, to help manage greehouse gas emissions on individual farms," Ms Moriarty said.

"These plans offer a comprehensive tool, providing farmers with a clearer understanding of their specific emissions profiles and how they compare with their peers.

"Farmers from diverse agricultural sectors, including dairy, extensive beef, sheep, wool and mixed farming, have already benefitted from these plans."

Ms Moriarty said the feedback on the project has been positive.

"The project has received positive feedback from farmers, who have highlighted the value of personalised guidance and the practical, actionable insights these plans provide, often leading to more efficient enterprises," she said.

"Through the creation of these Farm Carbon Management Plans, the project aims to empower farmers with the knowledge to make informed decisions regarding their on farm emissions and explore effective mitigation strategies.

"It will help farmers meet the emerging demand from their supply chains and customers for low carbon produce, and secure their market access into the future.

"It will also highlight opportunities for farmers to participate in carbon markets.

"By fostering a collaborative environment and offering practical resources, these efforts aim to empower farmers to implement sustainable, carbon reducing strategies in their operations."