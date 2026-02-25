Public pathology labratories in Young and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District has received a boost from the NSW Government with a desperately needed investment into the sector.

Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park announced the Government would be investing $2.8 million in the latest technology, includng digital solutions, Point of Care Testing and greater automation.

According to Mr Park the investment will provide access to patients and clinicians across the region to faster and reliable pathology results.

"Our laboratory staff are a cricitcal part of our health care team," Mr Park said.

"The results they provide help our clinicians make critical decisions to support patient care in our hospitals."

New chemical pathology analysers, digital morphology scanners and point of care testing devices have been rolled out across the region and are already providing more efficient diagnostic services.

According to Mr Park ageing chemical pathology analysers have already been replaced at Young, Wagga, Cootamundra, Tumut, Deniliquin and Griffith.

"These analysers carry out a range of tests, including for liver and kidney function and monitoring for diabetes, making up a large proportion of testing ordered in hospitals," Mr Park said.

"This new equipment is improving the way staff work in the laborotary, providing them with the latest in the tools needed to detect, diagnose and treat disease, as well as manage long-term medical conditions."

The rollout of digital morphology scanners and reporting is currently underway at Young, Wagga, Griffith, Deniliquin, Tumut and Cootamundra.

"This will modernise blood film analysis for conditions like leukaemia and other blood cancers, reduce turnaround times and improve patient safety," Mr Park said.

"Digital morphology is a game-changer for smaller, regional hospitals with no haematologists on-site and will revolutionise how staff work.

"Previously, films were couriered to another larger referral site for review."

When the equipment is operational, the films will be reviewed by haematologists at those referral hospitals before the patient even lands there, meaning treatment and testing plans are in place.

Point of Care Testing technology has also already been rolled out in Young, Cootamundra and Deniliquin hospitals with Tumut also expected to receive the devices early this year.

"Point of Care Testing technology provides pathology results within minutes, enabling doctors to diagnose patients faster and make critical treatment decisions without the need to send samples to a laboratory," Mr Park said.

"These devices provide reliable, accurate results and most tests take between five and 15 minutes.

"So far, 95 per cent of Emergency Department staff in these Murrumbidgee hospitals have been trained and supported in the use of the new devices."

Mr Park has said the new equipment is an investment in continuing to provide high quality pathology service.

"This investment in our regional communities is about providing modern, state of the art testing equipment to help improve patient care and support our hardworking laboratory staff to continue to provide the highest quality pathology service," he said.