A challenging cycling fundraiser inspired by family connection and a shared love of the sport has successfully raised $6,732 for Parkinson’s NSW, delivering meaningful support to people living with the disease and their families.

The ride, known as Paul and Dan’s Big Ride, was conceived by Dan, an avid cyclist whose uncle Paul lives with Parkinson’s.

Paul, who lives near Young, played a formative role in Dan’s love of cycling, teaching him “what was possible on two wheels”.

Originally planned as a 240-kilometre one-day ride from Lithgow to Young on January 6, the event aimed to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s NSW, while also creating an opportunity for Dan and Paul to reconnect through their shared passion.

“It all started with an idea whilst I was out on my bike, thinking about uncle Paul and wanting to catch up with him,” Dan said.

“My intention was to create something that brought Paul and myself together again through cycling.”

In the lead-up to the event, Dan suffered a back injury at work that significantly altered the original plan.

Despite weeks of pain and limited mobility, he remained committed to the cause, adjusting the ride rather than abandoning it altogether.

“I was really disappointed to not be able to do the ride as planned,” he said.

“But when I think about those suffering through something like Parkinson’s, it puts everything back into perspective.

The ride is just a ride."

"What’s actually important, kindness, generosity, empathy, support and ultimately love, are all still present.”

On the day of the ride, Dan was joined by friends Shaun, Fin and Simon, who rode in from Young to meet him at Cowra on an extremely hot day.

“They were absolute legends and it was a very big day on the pedals,” Dan said.

Paul and cousin Mark later joined the group as an escort for the final stretch into Young, with Paul riding the final 25 kilometres alongside Dan.

“It was so good to see Paul and share a ride with him,” Dan said.

The fundraiser attracted 55 donations, with supporters contributing both financially and through messages of encouragement.

“To everyone who donated, your generosity will have a very real impact on people and their families living with Parkinson’s,” Dan said.

“We truly didn’t expect the event to raise as much as it did.

The response has been overwhelming.”

Funds raised will support Parkinson’s NSW, which provides free, essential services to people living with Parkinson’s and their families as they navigate the ongoing challenges of the disease.

Parkinson’s is a neurological movement and mood disorder that can present with symptoms including slowness of movement, muscle rigidity, tremor, balance issues, depression and anxiety.

In Australia, the number of people living with Parkinson’s is estimated to range from 84,000 to 212,000, representing approximately 0.85 per cent of the population.

While the most common age of diagnosis is 65, around 10 per cent of people diagnosed are under the age of 45, and approximately 18 per cent are of working age.

Reflecting on the experience, Dan said the fundraiser became about far more than kilometres ridden.

“Paul and Dan’s big ride rolls on,” he said.

“It’s been a really fun experience, and what we’ve all raised together will make a difference.”