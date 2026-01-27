We have had a good number of ladies playing on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays over the off season.

With some really nice rounds and great birdies from various players.

On Wednesday 21st 18 ladies played in the PH Golf medley Stableford, Camille ran second with a beautiful 40 pts for her come back game.

Justine birdied the 13th and 16th holes. On Friday, 3 ladies helped make up the field with Caorlyn having 39 pts to come second on a c/b. Chris birdied the 8th and Justine 13th.

Saturday 24th 17 ladies played in the Australia Day Stableford medal sponsored by Blooms Chemist , Langs Pools and Spa and Matthew Brown.

Gail Hannigan was the winner of the lady's medal with 41 pts, including her first TWO birdies in one round.

Div 1 winner Gail Hanigan 41 pts

Div 2 winner Pauline Collier 36 pts c/b Betty Stanton.

The balls went down to 36 pts.

Birdies Gail 7th and 13th , Liz 7th and 8th and Justine 13th.

Rachel won the PH Golf NTP 17th.

Sunday Pauline was the only lady who played and she came second on a c/b.

The Hilltops Vegetation summer comp has four rounds left to play.

Cathy A, Estelle, Gail, Trish, Liz, Libby Justine and Mylan have all qualified.

Helen S and Leanne have played four rounds, Sandra, Marg, Lorraine, Pauline, Karen , Jackie, Betty and Helen H have played three rounds you need to have played five rounds to qualify for any prizes.

If you have been a winner or runner-up on Saturdays, your vouchers from Bryan Dorman Transport are in the Pro shop.

Upcoming events:

The Oliver Day 4bbb is the 21st of February.

Our opening days will be Wednesday 4th March and Saturday 7th March.

The ladies Championships are Sunday 22nd , Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th March.

LEANNE SLATER