As the popularity of e-scooters continues to grow and kids enjoy their new Christmas presents, police are issuing a serious warning to users and to parents.

Personal e-scooters remain illegal on NSW roads and road-related areas, including footpaths, cycleways and car parks.

In fact they're considered a motor vehicle - but because they don't satisfy the Australian Design Rules, they cannot be registered in NSW and are unable to be insured.

E-scooters, as well as electric skateboards and hoverboards, cannot be ridden anywhere except on private land.

A warning from The Hume Police District comes after several incidents involving the machines over the past month throughout the District.

"The two types of e-bikes permitted are power-assisted pedal cycles, primarily propelled through pedalling with an auxiliary motor capable of generating no more than 200 watts, and electrically power-assisted cycles with a maximum continuous rated power of 500 watts that cuts off when a speed of 25km/h is reached or if the cyclist is not pedalling and the travel speed exceeds 6km/h," a Hume Police District spokesperson said.

"Powered bikes that don't comply with the above definitions are considered to be a motor vehicle under the Road Transport Act 2013 and fines apply for riding these devices illegally on NSW roads.

"These vehicles are required to be registered, insured and their riders appropriately licenced while ridden on NSW roads and road-related areas.

"Devices that do not meet these specifications can still be used on private property without complying with the provisions of the Road Transport Act 2013 or NSW Road Rules."

Some of the offences and fines listed on Transport for NSW's website include:

+ Ride a privately owned e-scooter on road or related area: $2747. Penalties may apply for being an unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed motor vehicle.

+ Ride on road with speed limit over 50km/h and/or exceed maximum operating speed limit of 20km/h: $120 each

+ Ride on footpath: $120

+ Ride an e-scooter not in single file on roads: $120

+ Ride e-scooter whilst under minimum age of 16 years: $120

+ Carry passengers: $120

+ Fail to wear helmet: $362.

+ Use mobile phone while riding: $362.

+ Riding while under the influence of alcohol or a drug: The same penalties that apply to motorists apply to e-scooter riders.

More information on e-scooters, as well as e-bikes, and offences that may apply can be found on the Transport for NSW website at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/road-users/e-scooters.