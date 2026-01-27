Hume Police have released the results of the Christmas New Year road safety operation, with officers conducting thousands of roadside checks across the district, including in Young.

The Operation Christmas New Year ran from 12am on Friday, December 19, through to 11.59pm on January 4, covering the peak holiday period.

Inspector Ben Granger, Officer in Charge of the Hume Police District, said the operation focused on reducing serious injuries and fatalities on local roads.

Across the Hume Police District, police conducted 15,865 random breath tests, with 12 positive prescribed concentration of alcohol offences detected for drink driving.

A total of 323 roadside drug tests were carried out, resulting in 64 positive detections.

Police also issued 1,211 speeding infringements during the operation.

In addition, 20 infringement notices were issued for seatbelt or helmet offences, and 22 infringements were issued for the illegal use of mobile phones while driving.

Inspector Granger said the low number of drink driving detections was encouraging.

“It is really positive to see out of the tests that we’ve done across the district that it was a minimal amount of positive PCA offences, which goes to show people are being sensible and not consuming alcohol and then intending to drive,” he said.

“People are planning ahead and planning their drives.”

However, Inspector Granger said the number of positive roadside drug test results was a concern.

“On the other side, I suppose the detections are something of a concern,” he said.

“It’s disappointing to see the rise in positive detections for roadside drug testing.”

Inspector Granger reminded drivers that drug driving is treated just as seriously as drink driving.

“People need to make sure they’re not consuming any form of drugs and then intending to drive, because we will catch them,” he said.

Police have indicated road safety enforcement will continue throughout the year, with a focus on speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use and seatbelt compliance.