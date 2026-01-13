Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) and Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) have launched the 2025–2030 Murrumbidgee Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Alcohol and Other Drugs Regional Plan, setting a clear roadmap for improving mental health and wellbeing outcomes over the next five years.

Developed using local knowledge and shaped by extensive consultation, the plan reflects the voices of service providers, peer workers, people with lived and living experience, and the broader community.

Feedback gathered through in-person sessions and an online survey, which received strong participation from priority population groups, helped ensure the plan is grounded in real community needs.

MPHN Interim Chief Executive Officer Narelle Mills said the plan represents a shared commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement.

“Strong partnerships are at the heart of this plan,” Ms Mills said.

“By working together, we can deliver better mental health and wellbeing outcomes for people across the Murrumbidgee.

“This is not a static document, it’s a living plan that will evolve as new challenges and opportunities emerge, guided by the insights of our communities.”

MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said the plan builds on significant progress made since the first regional plan in 2021.

“We’ve achieved a lot together, but we know there’s more to do,” Ms Ludford said.

“This plan provides a strategic framework to strengthen services and ensure they are accessible, culturally safe, and responsive to local needs.

"Our focus is on prevention, early intervention, and recovery; supporting people, families, and communities to thrive.”

The Regional Plan focuses on delivering a stepped care approach that ensures people receive the right level of support when they need it.

It prioritises inclusive and culturally responsive services for diverse populations, aims to implement strategies to strengthen the capacity and capability of the workforce and ensure sustainability to meet growing community needs, and strengthens partnerships across sectors to create a coordinated, person-centred system.

The plan is intended to be a dynamic, living document that will grow and adapt over time.

As feedback continues to flow in, actions and priorities will be refined to ensure relevance and inclusivity.

Implementation will be driven through strong partnerships between MPHN, MLHD, the Murrumbidgee Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Alliance, and local stakeholders, with progress reviewed regularly to maintain accountability and collective impact.

For more information and to view the full plan, visit mphn.org.au/murrumbidgee-mental-health-suicide-prevention-and-alcohol-and-other-drugs-regional-plan-20252030