The state government introduced a bill to parliament this week to make the demerit point reward program permanent.

Once passed, the reform will make the Demerit Point Reward Program a permanent feature of the state’s demerit point system, allowing eligible unrestricted licence holders to have one demerit point removed after remaining offence-free for a continuous 12-month period.

The reform builds on a successful trial delivered as an election commitment and reflects the government’s view that lasting road safety comes from changing behaviour – not just punishing people after something has gone wrong.

Since the trial began in 2023, more than two million NSW demerits points have been removed, proving motorists can drive safely over time, with thousands more eligible drivers from the final year of the trial to have points returned later this year.

“For too long, road safety has relied almost entirely on penalties and enforcement, and while those tools remain absolutely essential, on their own they don’t always change behaviour for the long term,” Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison said.

“We believe the best approach is a clear carrot and stick – strong penalties for dangerous behaviour, combined with a real incentive for drivers who do the right thing and stay offence-free.

“This reform reflects a fair, practical approach to road safety that works with drivers while still holding people accountable.

“Let’s not forget, road safety isn’t about choosing between enforcement or education – we need both.”

The reform is not a replacement for enforcement.

Penalties, fines, licence suspensions and police action remain firmly in place for dangerous and repeat offenders. This reform works alongside those measures by giving drivers a clear incentive to slow down, follow the rules and stick to safer habits.

Only unrestricted licence holders are eligible. Learner and provisional drivers remain excluded under the Graduated Licensing Scheme, reflecting their higher risk profile and lower demerit thresholds.

Drivers must also maintain an active licence and remain free of relevant offences for the full 12-month reduction period for a demerit point to be removed.