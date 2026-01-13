The fun and action packed Samsy 7s cricket day will be returning this year with team nominations now open for the event on Saturday January 24.

The much anticipated annual event is a fun day out with mates of all ages and player abilities.

"The Young S&C Samsy 7s is a social cricket event that brings together friends and cricket lovers for a relaxed, enjoyable day out," Paul Cameron said.

"Whether you're a seasoned player or just keen for a hit, the Samsy 7s is all about good vibes, friendly competition, and catching up with your mates over a few overs."

For over three decades the event has brought locals and visitors together in memory of Jason Sams.

"Last year we had 19 teams," Cameron said.

"This competition is 30 years strong and played in recognition of Jason Sams who tragically passed away in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 21."

Teams play four games and then head into the finals.

Cost is $150 per team with a maximum of 10 players.

Teams comprise of seven to 10 players, male or female with each team bowling six overs.

Each game normally lasts around 40 minutes and there is a winner who is awarded for the most sixes.

"Presentations are held at the completion of the finals at the Young Sporties Club (Bowling Club)," Cameron said.

First ball will be bowled at 8.30am with games played at Gus Smith Oal, Cranfield Oval and Saw Pit Gully Oval in Young.

No matter your skill or age the organisers are encouraging teams to get together to enjoy a day of banter, food and drinks and to get amongst a classic Aussie tradition.

Anyone wishing to get involved is encouraged to contact Paul Cameron on 0429666913 or Kris Scelly on 0437073709, check out the Facebook page or fill out the online form at https://forms.gle/9eww2wif188gTk5U6.

Payments can be made to South West Slopes Credit Union BSB 802-367 Account Number 400168085 by using the team name as reference.

"Don't miss out on this cracker of a day," Cameron said.

"The Samsy 7s is the perfect chance to enjoy cricket, connect with your mates, and soak up the community spirit.

"Hope to see you there!"