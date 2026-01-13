The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has recorded its second busiest year on record, responding to an average of 1,100 incidents every week to exceed 60,000 jobs completed in 2025.

From floods and storms to rescues and community first response, NSW SES volunteers have been on the front line of back-to-back emergencies, including Tropical Cyclone Alfred, record flooding on the Mid North Coast and Western NSW, and severe storms across Sydney, the Hunter, Riverina and Northern Tablelands.

NSW SES crews carried out more than 1,100 flood rescues, responded to 8,300 flood-related incidents, completed 45,000 storm jobs, and attended 1,200 general land rescues this year alone.

“I want to thank each and every volunteer for their tireless service in helping their communities through disasters and emergency response," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.

“The NSW SES has faced one of its busiest years ever in the face of severe weather and our volunteers have been there when they were needed the most.

“Our volunteers are the community – they live, work and raise families in the very places they protect. We continue to invest in the SES to ensure they have the facilities and tools they need to help keep NSW safe.”

More than 140,000 calls were answered by the State Operations Centre in 2025, with peak demand in January, March and May, largely driven by storm and flood events.

NSW SES volunteers contributed more than 860,000 hours of service this year, and more than 2,300 new volunteers joined the organisation throughout the year.

Outside of emergency response, the NSW SES continued to invest heavily in training and capability.

More than 580 members completed incident management training, while 2,300 volunteers were trained in flood rescue qualifications.

NSW SES personnel also delivered specialist training to partner agencies including NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Life Saving NSW, as well as interstate colleagues at Queensland SES.

Significant infrastructure upgrades were also delivered, with nine new facilities completed and eight more underway. Construction has commenced on new zone headquarters in Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Goulburn, with further projects planned for Goonellabah and Newcastle in 2026.

“The level of dedication from our volunteers this year simple can’t be measured," NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing said.

"The scale of the response highlights both the growing impact of natural disasters and the extraordinary commitment of volunteers.

"This year has shown, once again, just how vital the NSW SES is to communities right across the state.

“When disaster strikes, our people leave their homes to protect yours.

"That’s what the SES is all about.

"Floods, storms, rescues – whatever the emergency, the SES shows up every time.

“Seventy years on, the NSW SES is stronger, more capable and more community-focused than ever, and it’s incredibly encouraging to see so many people putting their hands up to serve their communities.”

NSW SES is always welcoming new volunteers – to find out how you can get involved in 2026 visit ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer