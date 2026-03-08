Last Wednesday locals saw a price rise across fuel prices at petrol stations in the Hilltops, ahead of the predicted rise expected as a result of the ongoing conflict in the middle east.

The NRMA has slammed the rise saying the increase is 'unjustifiable' and has called on the ACCC to come down on inflated prices.

Though prices across the Hilltops rose by around 50 cents a litre between last Tuesday and Wednesday, the NRMA reported prices in metropolitan areas such as Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane were charging around $2.20 a litre.

"This must stop immediately," head of media at NRMA Peter Khoury said.

"Yet again, the price cycles in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne have left families in those cities worse off and oil companies are using the Middle East crisis as an excuse to jack up margins."

The reason fuel prices are expected to increase is due to the situation in the middle east, in particular the decision by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, an area used as a shipping lane in the south of Iran, where ships carrying fuel pass to bring product to Australia.

Other areas of concern are the shutting down of oil production throughout the middle east due to the ongoing conflict, meaning that not as much oil is being produced to create diesel or fuel.

In the Australian Parliament last week it was revealed there is a stock of between 32-36 days of fuel for the country, with some locals jumping in early to fill up their tanks before prices are expected to truly hit this week.

"Australians are doing it tough with cost of living pressures and now is not the time to be ripping the community off - we urge the ACCC to act," Mr Khoury said.

"With prices in Australia's three largest cities already at the top of the regular cycle, half of the stations in our three biggest cities are effectively inflating that margin to take advantage of the community."

On Sunday March 1, 2026 the eight OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirites, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, reaffirmed a commitment to market stability by adjusting oil production, this was a day after Israel and the United States of America launched a military operation against Iran.

OPEC has not made any further announcements since the March 1 statement.

With prices expected to increase as stocks, production and availability becomes uncertain, Mr Khoury is urging motorists to seek stations that 'continue to do the right thing'.

"If you need to fill up, please fill up there," he said.

According to Fuel Check on Wednesday the Metro on Nasmyth Street was the cheapest with 176.9 a litre, the BP Roadhouse on the Olympic Highway was next best at 177.9 and South West Fuels were still charging 182.9 a litre for E10/Unleaded 91.

For the same fuel the BP Young, Shell Young Metro and EG Ampol (Woolies) were all charging 207.9 a litre.