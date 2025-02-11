The Tipperary Golf Club will be holding its AGM on Sunday February 16 at 12 noon in the clubhouse.

Membership fees, $60 per year, are now due and must be paid before you can vote at the meeting.

New members are very welcome, we hold three competitions each week: Tuesday 9.30am start is a mixed competition, ladies and men, 9 holes for just $5 per person; Thursday 9am start, 18 holes, only $6 per person; Sunday 9am start, 18 holes, only $10 per person, prizes each day if there is enough players.

So come along and have a game we are sure you will enjoy the company of our friendly club, everyone is welcome, hope to see you soon.

To enquire please phone Barry on 6382 704

3/2/25 - Tuesday's social 12 hole comp was won by Eva Lestrange with 33 nett, on a countback from Geoff Nott.

John Gibbons came in the winner on Thursday with 53 nett, next best Max Hardman on 54 nett.

Max had a birdie gobble had a birdie gobble and Lindsay Sheather had one gobble.

Sunday was the Monthly medal.

A Grade - Jake Searle 55 nett, runner up was Terry Casey 56 on a countback from Thadem Davies 56.

B Grade - Rod Pratt 54 on a countback from Geoff Taylor 54.

Lindsay Sheather had one birdie gobble.

Thadem and David Jasprizza had one gobble each. Lindsay one birdie and Jake Searle two.

Sponsor of the week was Young Electrical, Heating and Cooling.

The Club would like to thank all the sponsors, much appreciated for their help in keeping the club going.

Thank you also to the fellas for keeping the course in top condition.

10/02/25 - Tuesday's social event went to Roger Miles with 33 nett, second was Terry Casey 36 nett.

Thursday's stroke event was won by Terry Casey on 50 nett, next best was Geoff Taylor.

Terry had two birdies and Garry Cummins one.

Gobbles - Terry three, Garry and Lindsay Sheather one each.

Sunday was a flag event, the winner was Thadem Davies, David Jasprizza second,

The least putts went to Lindsay Sheather with 23 putts on a countback from Thadem.

Thadem had one birdie gobble and two gobbles.

Terry Casey, Geoff Taylor and Thadem each had a birdie and David Jasprizza had two gobbles.

Sponsor of the week was Hamblin's Amcal Pharmacy.

The Club's 30th Anniversary is on April 5 and everyone is invited to attend.