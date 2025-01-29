On Saturday the event was the Australia Day Medals, a medley stableford sponsored by Blooms the Chemist, Lang’s Pools and Spas, CTR Trophies and Matthew Brown.

The Ladies winner was Gail Hanigan with a score of 40 points from Lorrain Regan with 39 points on a countback from Jackie Sheridan.

The Mens winner was Riley Torpy with a score of 42 points on a countback from Phillip Oliver and Jesse Corcoran was third with 41 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Grant Noakes with 122 cm and the 17th was won by Ray Hargraves with 130 cm.

The Pro Pin was won by Grant Noakes and he received a $82 voucher.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters NTP on the 13th was won by Brendan Emerson with 375cm and the 16th was won by Beau Elsley with 159cm.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagle Nest on the first was not struck and jackpots to $180 next week.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Choice Secret Birdie hole was the 2nd and was won by Mark McCormick.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Rick Baldwin.

Balls went down to 35 points for Men and 33 points on a countback for Ladies.

There were 107 players.

After some interruptions caused by the weather, the final Handiskins will happen next Sunday 2nd February at 12.00pm.

Come along and cheer the four finalists - Rhett Foreman, Levi French, Richard Apps and Andrew Aiken.

Upcoming events Saturday the 1st February is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

Saturday 8th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones and Barry Martens.

Saturday 15th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Allan Moore and Grant Harding.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Timothy Boyd with 41 points and he won 24 balls. Runner up was Cathy Aiken (9 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Estelle Roberts (7 balls) Mylan Davidson (5 balls) and Bob Martin (3 balls). Sixth was Geoff Connelly (2 balls) with 37 points on a countback. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Dean Murray and he won a $38 voucher. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 68 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Mark Crutcher (5 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Jarrod Sharman (4 balls).

Mark Hurcum (2 balls) was third with 35 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin was won by Peter Terry and he receives an $18 Voucher.

There were 21 players and balls went down to 33 points.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Steve Connelly with 41 points and he receives 6 balls.

Levi French (5 balls) was second with 40 points from Mick Ashton with 39 points (4 balls).

Simon Murray (3 balls) was fourth with 38 points and Gavin Marshall (2 Balls) was fifth with 37 points on a countback.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 37 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot was the 15th and Steve Connelly won the $30 jackpot.

The Pro Pin was won by Gary Anderson and he receives a voucher for $37.

On Monday there was the Australia Day Holiday ball sweepstake which was won by Hugh McAlister with 43 points and he won 6 balls.

Brady LeStrange (4 balls) was second with 38 points and Liz Harding (3 balls) was third with 37 points.

Michael Smith (2 balls) was fourth with 35 points on a countback.

There were 25 players.

The Social Club Sunday event was won by Johnny Sheather with 45 nett.

Lloyd Foley was runner up with 51 nett and Steven Barnes was third with 52 nett.

There were 21 players.

A reminder that the Social Club AGM will be held on Sunday 9th February starting at 12pm.

CRAIG WATSON