Tipperary Golf Club are getting ready to celebrate its 30th Birthday in April with a huge celebration and the whole community is invited to attend.

The Club will be holding a two man ambrose with a 9am start on Sunday April 6 with everyone invited, past and current committee, players and sponsors.

It will be free to play with a sausage sizzle.

RSVPs are needed and can be made by contacting Kay on 0403290885.

"Help us celebrate this special open day," the Club said.

HISTORY OF TIPPERARY PUBLIC RESERVE

Tipperary was dedicated in 1894 as a Public Reserve of 11 acres.

James White discovered Lambing Flat in 1826, gold was discovered at Lambing Flat in 1860.

As the First Fleet arrived in 1788, it took only 72 years for 11 acres to be preserved for Public Recreation.

At one stage there were three tennis courts on the abattoirs boundary, competitions were held regularly with other small villages around the district, the same with the cricket pitch where the cement one is today and a rifle range.

Ray Blackwood's father and Bernie Jasprizza (Brian's father) were early Trustees of Tipperary Public Reserve. Cannot find when Gully was inserted.

After these little village competitions went (to town I presume) Brian leased Tipperary for grazing rights, until his second wife, Robyn, decided she would like to learn how to play golf.

After a few lessons with Phil Cartwright at the Young Golf Club, Brian decided to slash the flat for practice and suggested Robyn design a few holes.

Robyn designed nine holes, as they are today, using dog cans for holes and bush sticks for flags.

When the extended Jasprizza family, Paul, Graham and David, heard about what Robyn and Brian had done, they and their siblings decided to join in a massive clean-up.

Besides dead sheep in the clubhouse and rubbish which had been dumped over many years by people too lousy to pay tip fees, I have forgotten how many trips to the tip were made.

The clubhouse was made of sapling slabs called clipboard, with doors across the front which folded back to form a grandstand to watch the cricket.

After the massive cleanup, Paul connected electricity to the clubhouse.

Tipperary Golf Club formed in 1994 with the official opening in 1995.

TIPPERARY GOLF RESULTS

20/1/2025 - Tuesday's winner was Gerry Cummins with 32 nett, second going to Max Hardman on 33.

Max also had two gobbles.

Sunday was a Stableford event, coming in with 34 points was Barry Hazlegrove as the winner, next best was Thadem Davies with 33 points.

Geoff Nott had a birdie gobble.

Sponsor of the week was Tegra.

Birthday wishes go to Geoff Nott who celebrated his birthday on Monday.