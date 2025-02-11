On Saturday the Men played a 4BBB sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones and Barry Martens.

The winners were Steve Smith and Craig Taylor with 47 points on a countback from Gary Anderson and Darce Whinam.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 3rd and was won by Simon Murray on a card draw.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster with 114cm and the 17th was won by Bernard Maloney with 147 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster and he receives a voucher for $72. The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters NTP on the 13th was won by Craig Taylor with 136cm and the 16th was won by Daryl Brown with 334 cm.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagles nest jackpot of $200 on the first was not won.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Jody Hennock.

Balls went down to 42 points on a countback and there were 80 players.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 15th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Allan Moore, Grant Harding and Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds.

Friday 21st February is the Triple 0 Emergency Services Day.

Saturday 22nd February is the Oliver Memorial Day 4BBB mixed and individual.

Saturday 1st March and Sunday 2nd March are rounds 1 and 2 of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court 2025 Men's Championships.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Adam Holmes with 43 points and he won 12 balls.

Runner up was Peter Arabin (9 balls) with 41 points from Mark McCormick (7 balls) with 40 points.

Fourth was Mark Shipp (5 balls) with 39 points from Bernard Maloney (3balls) with 37 points on a countback from Craig Watson (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Ryan Terry with 680cm and he receives a voucher for $36.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 62 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Kyle McGovern (5 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Trish Miller (4 balls).

Third was Zac Sell (3 balls) with 36 points from Grant Harding (2 balls) with 35 points.

There were 18 players and balls went down to 31 points on a countback.

Don Cruikshank won the 9 hole competition with 21 points from Bob Martin with 17 points.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Sam Langford with 39 points and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Tom McKnight (6 balls) with 38 points and third was James French (5 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Robert Bush (4 balls).

Grant Harding (3 Balls) had 36 points on a countback from Gary Anderson (2 balls).

Balls went down to 32 points and there were 42 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole $30 jackpot was shared by Cameron Jones, Sam Langford and Kyle McGovern.

The Pro Pin was won by Andrew Miller with 270 cm and he received a voucher.

The Social Club Sunday event was won by Casey Ashton with 48 nett.

Lloyd Foley was runner up with 50 nett and Tony Webb was third with 51 nett.

The Bradman event was won by Jacko Anderson and there were 27 players.

At the Social Club AGM, Col Gilchrist was elected as President and Peter Arabin was elected as Vice President.

A big thanks to Julie Lillingston and Rosco for the time that they have put into help organise the Sunday Social Golf.

CRAIG WATSON