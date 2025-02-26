Tuesday's social winner was Garry Cummins on 33 nett with second going to Nigel Willett on 34 nett.

Nigel had two birdies and two gobbles, Garry and Lindsay Sheather had one gobble each.

Thursday was a two person ambrose.

The winners were Garry Cummins and Jake Searle on 53 nett, next best were David Jasprizza and Geoff Nott on 55 1/4 nett.

Jake and Garry had one birdie, Lindsay Sheather and Geoff Taylor had one birdie, Nigel Willett and David had one birdie and one gobble.

Sunday was an 18 hole stableford event.

The winner was John Gibbons with 45 points, runner up was Jake Searle with 34 points from Thadem Davies.

Nigel Willett had one birdie and one gobble, Geoff Nott had one birdie and Thadem had a birdie gobble.

Sponsor of the week was ASK Printing.

VERA MCMILLAN