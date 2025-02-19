On Wednesday 12th, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.

Winner: Jackie Sheridan 38 pts. Well done, Jackie!

Next best scores on the day: Liz Harding 37 pts and Ros Anderson 35 pts.

Last Saturday the ladies played in the Summer Comp sponsored each week by Dorman’s Transport.

Winner: Michele Blizzard 38 pts

Runner-up: Rachel Dorman 37 pts

Coming up – On Saturday the Honor Oliver Memorial Mixed 4BBB and Individual Stableford.

The Summer Competition Best Scores presentation, sponsored by Hilltops Vegetation Services, will be held on Sunday 2nd March.

There have been some great scores over summer.

Thank you again to Dorman’s Transport for their sponsorship throughout the Summer.

PAMMIE MCCLOY