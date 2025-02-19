On Saturday the Men played a 4BBB sponsored by Allan Moore, Grant Harding and Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds.

The winners were Jarod Schiller and Craig Watson with 49 points.

Shane Dick had the best individual score with 43 points.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 4th and was won by Darce Whinam.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Bernard Maloney with 111cm and the 17th was won by Levi French with 211 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Bernard Maloney and he receives a voucher for $72.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters NTP on the 13th was not struck and the 16th was won by Grant Noakes with 104 cm.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagles nest jackpot of $200 was shared by Jim Brewster and Pat Hatton.

The jackpot returns to $20 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Terry Shipp.

Balls went down to 34 individual points and there were 75 players.

Upcoming events:

Friday 21st February - Triple 0 Emergency Services Day.

Saturday 22nd February - Oliver Memorial Day 4BBB mixed and individual.

Saturday 1st March and Sunday 2nd March are rounds 1 and 2 of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court 2025 Mens Championships.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Jackie Sheridan with 38 points on a countback and she won 12 balls.

Runner up was Robert Bush (9 balls) with 38 points from Shaun Rolfe (7 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Andrew Aiken (3 balls).

Fifth was Peter Broekman (2 balls) with 36 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Greg Nolan and he receives a voucher for $36.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 65 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by David Shipp (3 balls) with 38 points.

Runner up was Zac Smith (2 balls) with 36 points There were 6 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Dean Schofield with 45 points and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Zac Sell (6 balls) with 42 points and third was Zac Williams (5 balls) with 41 points. James French (4 Balls) had 37 points on a countback from Mat McKnight (3 balls).

Nick Bush (2 balls) had 36 points on a countback. Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 47 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole $30 jackpot was won by Dean Schofield.

The Pro Pin was won by Rachel Dorman with 140 cm and she received a voucher.

CRAIG WATSON