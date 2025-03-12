Tuesday's comp was won by Kaye Jasprizza on 29 nett, runner up Garry Cummins on 32 nett.

Terry Casey had a gobble.

Thursday's winners were David Jasprizza and Garry Cummins with 54 1/4, next best were Terry Casey and Geoff Nott 54 1/2.

Geoff and Terry had four birdies and three gobbles, Jake Searle and Lindsay Sheather had one birdie and one gobble.

Sunday's stroke event was won by Nigel Willett 53, next best Garry Cummins on 57.

Nigel and Lindsay Sheather had one birdie each, gobbles went to David Jasprizza, Thadem Davies and Nigel with one a piece, Garry had a birdie gobble.

Nigel also won the eagle's nest.

Sponsor of the week was Donges Supa IGA.

VERA MCMILLAN