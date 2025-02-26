On Wednesday 19th, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.

Best ladies scores on the day: Liz Harding 36 pts, Ros Anderson 35 pts and Michele Blizzard 33 pts.

Last Saturday the ladies played in the Honor Oliver Memorial Mixed 4BBB and Individual Stableford.

In the 4BBB, Carolyn Shaw partnered Phil Oliver to win with 49 pts, followed by Rachel Dorman and Jayden Oliver with 45 pts.

The Ladies Stableford results:

Winner: Leanne Slater 37 pts on a c/b from Michele Blizzard 37 pts followed by Ros Anderson 36 pts and Libby Plumley 35 pts.

Saturday is the Opening Day of the Young Ladies Golf Competition which begins with a 4BBB Aggregate being played.

Once again the nearest the pins are being sponsored — A Grade 16th by Gail Hanigan, B Grade 7th by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds and C Grade drive and chip by Uplands P/L.

The Presentation of The Ladies Summer Competition Best Scores, sponsored by Hilltops Vegetation Services, will be held on Sunday 2nd March after lunch.

There have been some great scores over summer.

Thank you again to Dorman’s Transport for their sponsorship throughout the Summer.

May is the month of the Ladies Championships!

First Round on Sunday 16th March.

There were some great scores over summer, so the competition will be relentless!

Enjoy autumn everyone!

PAMMIE MCCLOY