Tuesday's social even was a two person Ambrose.

The winners were Garry Cummins and Geoff Nott with 30 3/4 nett.

Second went to Max Hardman and Geoff Taylor on 36 1/2 nett.

Geoff and Garry had two birdies.

Thursday's winner was Geoff Nott with 60 nett, next best was Nigel Willett on 62 nett.

Nigel had one birdie gobble, Lindsay Sheather also had a birdie gobble and David Jasprizza had a gobble.

Sunday was a twelve hole event, the winner being John Gibbons with 43 1/3.

Second was Nigel Willett on 44 2/3.

Our AGM was held after golf.

The positions are as follows:

President - Garry Cummins (re-elected)

Treasurer - Geoff Nott (re-elected)

Secretary - Vera McMillan

Handicapper - Thadem Davies (re-elected)

Captain - Thadem Davies (re-elected)

Publicity Officer - Vera McMillan

Garry had been the president for only a short while.

He thanked the workers for keeping the course in top condition and anything else that had been done or bought to help the club.

Thank you Garry for the barbecue afterwards, it was very enjoyable.

Our next major event will be the 30th Anniversary on April 5, all welcome to attend.

VERA MCMILLAN