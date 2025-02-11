The Boorowa men's golf club held their AGM on Monday, the 20th of January, and are pleased to announce the new Men's Golf Committee for 2025.

Jason Stuart joins us as our new President.

Angus Clements joins us as our new Treasurer.

Greg Atkins returns to the position of Handicapper.

Graham Murray returns to the position of Team Captain.

Roger Mason returns to the position of Secretary and

Mitch Cassells returns to the position of Vice-President.

Congratulations to all.

We would like to thank retiring committee members Danny Cassells and Roger Green for their hard work and commitment to the club over the years.

We would also like to acknowledge two of our unsung heroes.

Firstly, past President, Richard Halls who has for many years continued to give up his time to sit on top of the tractor and keep the course looking great.

Richard is slowing down a bit now but we want him to know that we appreciate his devotion to the club.

Secondly, we must sing the praises of Steve Pescud who has tirelessly maintained the greens in his spare time.

He brings an expertise to the greenkeeping that we couldn't afford otherwise.

Congratulations and thanks to all mentioned.

BOOROWA GOLF CLUB