PHOTO
The new season has commenced!
On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stableford.
Winner: Cathy Aiken 36 pts
Runners-up: Leanne Slater 33 pts and Cath Marshall 32 pts on a c/b from Michele Blizzard 32 pts.
C Grade NTP 13th donated by Uplands P/L – Cath Marshall
Saturday was a Stroke round, being the first round of Monthly Medals.
A Grade Medal winner: Ros Anderson 72
B Grade Medal winner: Estelle Roberts 75
Putting, sponsored by Cachewise –
A Grade: Leanne Slater 29
B Grade: Estelle Roberts 31
B Grade NTP 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Cathy Aiken
Next Saturday will be a Single Stableford and Sunday is the First Round of the Championships. Good luck to everyone!
PAMMIE MCCLOY