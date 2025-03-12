The new season has commenced!

On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stableford.

Winner: Cathy Aiken 36 pts

Runners-up: Leanne Slater 33 pts and Cath Marshall 32 pts on a c/b from Michele Blizzard 32 pts.

C Grade NTP 13th donated by Uplands P/L – Cath Marshall

Saturday was a Stroke round, being the first round of Monthly Medals.

A Grade Medal winner: Ros Anderson 72

B Grade Medal winner: Estelle Roberts 75

Putting, sponsored by Cachewise –

A Grade: Leanne Slater 29

B Grade: Estelle Roberts 31

B Grade NTP 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Cathy Aiken

Next Saturday will be a Single Stableford and Sunday is the First Round of the Championships. Good luck to everyone!

PAMMIE MCCLOY