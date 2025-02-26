Saturday was the Oliver Memorial Day 4BBB mixed & individual stableford.

The winners were Carolyn Shaw and Phillip Oliver with 49 points.

The runners up were Rachel Dorman and Jaydan Oliver with 45 points from Estelle Roberts and Craig Webber with 44 points.

Leanne Slater had the best Ladies individual score with 37 points on a countback from Michele Blizzard.

Beau Elsley had the best individual Mens score with 41 points from Rhett Foreman with 38 points.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 8th and was won by Matthew McKnight.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Swayde Honeman with 102cm and the 17th was won by Steve Connelly with 123 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Swayde Honeman and he receives a voucher for $52.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters NTP on the 13th was won by Cameron Hobbs with 317cm and the 16th was won by Steve Connelly with 708 cm.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagles nest jackpot of $20 was not won and increases to $40 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Aaron Moloney.

Balls went down to 33 individual points for Men and 32 individual points for Ladies on a countback.

There were 76 players.

Upcoming events:

Friday 21st February - Triple 0 Emergency Services Day.

Saturday 1st March and Sunday 2nd March are rounds 1 and 2 of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court 2025 Mens Championships.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Casey Ashton with 41 points and he won 12 balls.

Runner up was Peter Terry (9 balls) with 40 points from Liz Harding (7 balls) with 36 points. Robert Bush (5 balls) was fourth with 35 points on a countback from Grant Harding (3 balls) and Ros Anderson (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Peter Terry with 547cm and he receives a voucher for $45.

Balls went down to 31 points and there were 65 players.

The Friday Triple Zero 4 Person Ambrose was won by Steve Dewar, Grant Noakes, Andrew Miller and Peter Maher with 51.125.

Runners up were Rhett Foreman and Troy Newham, Dallas Hazell and Jason Newham with 51.625 nett.

Third were Chris Campbell, Jamie Canellis, Sam Woods and Phillip Oliver with 52.125 nett.

There were 144 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Tom McKnight with 42 points and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Matthew McKnight (6 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Swayde Honeman (5 balls).

Dean Scofield (4 Balls) had 37 points and Ben Baker (3 balls) had 36 points on a countback from Pauline Collier (2 balls).

Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 45 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole $30 jackpot was shared by Nick Bush, Gary Anderson and James French.

The Pro Pin was won by Christian Rowan with 477 cm and he received a $42 voucher.

The Sunday Social Club 14 hole event was won by Bryce Fullwood with 46 nett.

Upcoming:

Mens Championships Round 1- 1st March and Round 2- 2nd March. Major sponsor Terry Brothers Carpet Court, co-sponsors: Young Services Club, Ray White Young and Harden, Schoies Plumbing, Deluxe Blinds and Shutters and AD Tanner Constructions.

New division this year - Seniors Championships: Played over 2 Rounds on Sundays 2nd March & Sunday 9th March, From the White Tee markers, As a Stableford event.

To participate you must be over 65 years of age.

CRAIG WATSON