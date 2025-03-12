Local rower from Boorowa, Harry Dymock competed for Kinross Wolaroi School at the NSW Schoolboys Head of the River over the weekend.

Harry took part in two events during the competition that was held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre in Penrith.

Harry's first event was the first heat of the coxed quad scull fours which he and his crew of Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary, Toby Buckland and cox Henry Baker won in a time of 6 minutes and 51 seconds.

Second was Radford College with a time of 6 minutes and 56 seconds with Hunter Valley Grammar coming in third in 7 minutes and 3 seconds.

Harry's next event was the heat of the single scull where he came in second to Sydney Secondary College in a time of 7 minutes and 46 seconds.

The final of the quad was Harry's next event where the Kinross crew, the reigning state champions, came up against old foes, Marist College.

The KWS crew were three seconds ahead at the 1500m mark, they upped the rate and won the final in a time of 6 minutes and 32.04 seconds.

Close behind was Marist College 1.8m back with a time of 6 minutes and 33.12 seconds and Redlands in third in a time of 8 minutes and 33.99 seconds.

Harry's last event for the competition was the final of the single scull.

Harry battled hard against Luke Purdie from Hunter Valley Grammar with the result ending up the same as in the State Championships with Luke winning in a time of 7 minutes and 15 seconds with Harry in second with a time of 7 minutes and 28 seconds and Sydney Secondary College taking out third 11 seconds behind Harry.

The next regatta for the local will be the National Championships at Lake Barrington in Tasmania during the last week of March.