The 2025 Beer and Rugby Festival is set to take place on Saturday, 29th March at the Boorowa Showgrounds, promising a day filled with thrilling rugby action, great food, cold drinks, and lively entertainment. With registration now open, teams are encouraged to secure their spot for what is sure to be a fantastic event.

Event Details

• Start Time: 10:00 am

• Game Format:

• Men’s Rugby: 25-minute XV-a-side games. Each team will play three games, with no finals.

• Women’s Rugby: 15-minute X-a-side games. Each team will play three games, with no finals.

Teams will be grouped by similar skill levels to ensure an enjoyable and competitive day.

• End Time: Play will conclude around 5:00–5:30 pm, followed by post-match presentations and celebrations.

Facilities and Amenities

• Food and Drinks: A BBQ and bar will operate from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, offering snags, steaks, water, beer, and soft drinks. A coffee cart will also be available.

• Water Access: While Boorowa town water will be accessible, teams are encouraged to bring their own large drink containers. Bottled water will be available for purchase.

• Dressing Sheds: Four dressing sheds will be open for changing and showering, though patience is advised due to the number of teams.

• Accommodation: Options include the Boorowa Hotel, Court House Hotel, Ram & Stallion Hotel, and Ned Ryan Motel. Teams are encouraged to book early.

Evening Festivities

The festival’s evening function will be held at the Boorowa Hotel, featuring meals, live music, and a red, white, and blue-themed party.

Presentations and Fundraising

After the games, stay for the post-match boat races and presentations for “Team of the Day” and “Player of the Day.” A gold coin donation is encouraged, with proceeds supporting Nathan Stapleton's Spinal Recovery Fund.

Important Notes for Teams

• Entry Fee: $60 per team, payable on the day.

• First Aid: Each team is encouraged to bring a first-aid representative.

• Equipment and Setup: Teams should bring match balls and pop-up tents for shade.

• Parking: Avoid parking around the fields to leave space for team tents.

Organisers are also seeking referees for the day and encourage teams to recruit a referee if possible.

Get ready for a day that combines the best of rugby, camaraderie, and community spirit. Mark your calendars and join us at the Boorowa Showgrounds for an unforgettable day!

For further information, please contact:

• Andrew Corcoran (Organiser): 0497 077 615

• Jason Stuart (President): 0477 691 047

• Steph Corcoran (Secretary): 0405 108 272