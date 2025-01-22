PHOTO
The 2025 Beer and Rugby Festival is set to take place on Saturday, 29th March at the Boorowa Showgrounds, promising a day filled with thrilling rugby action, great food, cold drinks, and lively entertainment. With registration now open, teams are encouraged to secure their spot for what is sure to be a fantastic event.
Event Details
• Start Time: 10:00 am
• Game Format:
• Men’s Rugby: 25-minute XV-a-side games. Each team will play three games, with no finals.
• Women’s Rugby: 15-minute X-a-side games. Each team will play three games, with no finals.
Teams will be grouped by similar skill levels to ensure an enjoyable and competitive day.
• End Time: Play will conclude around 5:00–5:30 pm, followed by post-match presentations and celebrations.
Facilities and Amenities
• Food and Drinks: A BBQ and bar will operate from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, offering snags, steaks, water, beer, and soft drinks. A coffee cart will also be available.
• Water Access: While Boorowa town water will be accessible, teams are encouraged to bring their own large drink containers. Bottled water will be available for purchase.
• Dressing Sheds: Four dressing sheds will be open for changing and showering, though patience is advised due to the number of teams.
• Accommodation: Options include the Boorowa Hotel, Court House Hotel, Ram & Stallion Hotel, and Ned Ryan Motel. Teams are encouraged to book early.
Evening Festivities
The festival’s evening function will be held at the Boorowa Hotel, featuring meals, live music, and a red, white, and blue-themed party.
Presentations and Fundraising
After the games, stay for the post-match boat races and presentations for “Team of the Day” and “Player of the Day.” A gold coin donation is encouraged, with proceeds supporting Nathan Stapleton's Spinal Recovery Fund.
Important Notes for Teams
• Entry Fee: $60 per team, payable on the day.
• First Aid: Each team is encouraged to bring a first-aid representative.
• Equipment and Setup: Teams should bring match balls and pop-up tents for shade.
• Parking: Avoid parking around the fields to leave space for team tents.
Organisers are also seeking referees for the day and encourage teams to recruit a referee if possible.
Get ready for a day that combines the best of rugby, camaraderie, and community spirit. Mark your calendars and join us at the Boorowa Showgrounds for an unforgettable day!
For further information, please contact:
• Andrew Corcoran (Organiser): 0497 077 615
• Jason Stuart (President): 0477 691 047
• Steph Corcoran (Secretary): 0405 108 272