The Boorowa Rugby Club celebrated their 55th season in style on Saturday night at the Boorowa Hotel for the Presentation Night.
The club congratulates all award winners, and also thanks the large crowd in attendance for their ongoing support.
It was a great year to be a part of the Boorowa Rugby Club and we are already looking forward to 2025.
George Chudleigh was one of the best players in the competition in 2024 and was a deserved Best and Fairest while Kim Collins added her name to the Best and Fairest Board in 2024 for an outstanding season for the Goldilocks.
Goldies Men's Awards were presented by coaches Mark Poplin, Keagan Size and Toby McGrath.
Rohan Gorham Memorial Trophy - Best and Fairest: George Chudleigh
Player's Player: Tim 'Bilbo' Suttor
Patrick Carmody Memorial Trophy - Best Back: Pat Johnson
Brad Dewar Memorial Award - Best Forward: Justin Flannery
Roger Birtles Memorial Trophy - Coach's Award: Josh Carmody
Captain's Award: Ryan Simpson
Most Improved Player: Liam Birks
Goldilocks Women's Awards were presented by coaches Jeremy Dreverman and Tim Gregory.
Peg Merriman Award - Best and Fairest: Kimberly Collins
Player's Player: Shae Roberts
Most Improved: Mollie McKinley
Coach's Award: Madisson Penrose
BRU Club Awards
Club Person of the Year - Presented by President Jason Stuart: Keagan Size
Heart of Gold Award - Presented by President Jason Stuart: Adam Hick
Oldest Player - Presented by Club Legend Justin Fleming: Mark Norton
Leading Try Scorer: Tom Agnew
By Jason Stuart