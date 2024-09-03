The Boorowa Rugby Club celebrated their 55th season in style on Saturday night at the Boorowa Hotel for the Presentation Night.

The club congratulates all award winners, and also thanks the large crowd in attendance for their ongoing support.

It was a great year to be a part of the Boorowa Rugby Club and we are already looking forward to 2025.

George Chudleigh was one of the best players in the competition in 2024 and was a deserved Best and Fairest while Kim Collins added her name to the Best and Fairest Board in 2024 for an outstanding season for the Goldilocks.

Goldies Men's Awards were presented by coaches Mark Poplin, Keagan Size and Toby McGrath.

Rohan Gorham Memorial Trophy - Best and Fairest: George Chudleigh

Player's Player: Tim 'Bilbo' Suttor

Patrick Carmody Memorial Trophy - Best Back: Pat Johnson

Brad Dewar Memorial Award - Best Forward: Justin Flannery

Roger Birtles Memorial Trophy - Coach's Award: Josh Carmody

Captain's Award: Ryan Simpson

Most Improved Player: Liam Birks

Goldilocks Women's Awards were presented by coaches Jeremy Dreverman and Tim Gregory.

Peg Merriman Award - Best and Fairest: Kimberly Collins

Player's Player: Shae Roberts

Most Improved: Mollie McKinley

Coach's Award: Madisson Penrose

BRU Club Awards

Club Person of the Year - Presented by President Jason Stuart: Keagan Size

Heart of Gold Award - Presented by President Jason Stuart: Adam Hick

Oldest Player - Presented by Club Legend Justin Fleming: Mark Norton

Leading Try Scorer: Tom Agnew

By Jason Stuart