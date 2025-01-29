The Harden Red Devils are gearing up for an exciting 2025 season, with preseason training kicking off on Tuesday, February 4, at Roberts Park. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the area, now's the perfect time to get involved and join the Harden Rugby Club family.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to lace up their boots, bring along their family, friends, and even their furry companions, and hit the ground running. It's time to shake off the off-season dust and get those kilometers into your legs as the Red Devils prepare for another thrilling season.

Club spokesperson Jack Alcorn says the Red Devils are eager to see both returning faces and fresh talent join the squad this year. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of a great club and community. We’re looking forward to welcoming new players and getting stuck into the season ahead,” Alcorn said.

For more information or to ask questions, contact Jack Alcorn at 0437 907 566. See you at Roberts Park—let’s make this season one to remember!