Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has been reappointed as NSW Shadow Minister for Water and Shadow Minister for Crown Lands, following last week’s announcement of the refreshed NSW Liberals and Nationals Shadow Ministry.

Ms Cooke said the reappointment was both an honour and a responsibility at a critical time for the management of water resources and public land across New South Wales.

“These portfolios sit at the centre of how our communities grow, adapt and thrive,” Ms Cooke said.

“From regional towns and farming communities to our major cities, water security and land management underpin liveability, housing, jobs and environmental outcomes.”

“They demand strong advocacy, transparency and long-term planning, and as the Shadow Minister I am determined to hold the government to account where those

Imperatives are lacking.”

As Shadow Minister for Water, Ms Cooke has consistently called for greater certainty and investment in water infrastructure, warning that delays, underfunding and short-term decision-making place pressure on households, businesses and local economies.

“Reliable access to water matters every day, regardless of where you live or what your postcode is, whether the state is in drought or under pressure from growth,” Ms Cooke said.

“Regional communities must not be left behind when it comes to planning and investment, while our cities also need sustainable water solutions that keep pace with growth and cost-of-living pressures.”

Ms Cooke said water security and the responsible management of Crown land were fundamental to economic growth, environmental stewardship and community wellbeing across the state, and required a clear sense of priority from government.

As Shadow Minister for Crown Lands, Ms Cooke has focused on protecting the community purpose of public land, from showgrounds and sporting facilities to reserves

and essential local infrastructure.

“Crown land plays a vital role in the social and economic life of our communities,” Ms Cooke said.

“Decisions about these assets must be grounded in local knowledge, with communities having a genuine say in how they are managed and used into the future.”

Across both portfolios, Ms Cooke said fairness, balance and practical delivery would guide her work.

“Whether it is water security or access to public land, no part of New South Wales should be overlooked,” Ms Cooke said.

“By working closely with councils, industry, community groups and environmental stakeholders, and by holding the government to account on its priorities and performance,

I will continue to advocate for practical, policies that deliver better outcomes for communities right across the state,” Ms Cooke said.