Member for Cootamundra has paid tribute to the late Dame Marie Bashir in an address to the NSW Parliament.

Dame Marie Bashir was a psychiatrist and most notably was the 37th Governor of NSW, the first female Governor of the state and the second longest serving in the same position.

Dame Bashir, having been born and raised in country NSW, was renowned for her dedication to rural and regional communities.

Born on December 1, 1930 in Narranderra, she passed away at the age of 95 on January 20, 2026.

Dame Bashir, having been born in what is now the Cootamundra electorate, was remembered by Ms Cooke during parliament in Sydney last week.

"Dame Bashir hailed from the electorate of Cootamundra, but as she was growing up, that NSW electoral district was known as the seat of Murrumbidgee from 1903 to 1981," Ms Cooke said.

"So growing up in the regional town of Narranderra, a place that she loved and where her extended family is still today, it is wonderful to know that someone as remarkable as her could come from such a small town.

"It is inspirational in and of itself and sends such a strong message and sets an amazing example for young girls, women and all people in small towns, that if you can strive, work hard, be strong and kind, that you can achieve just about anything."

Ms Cooke said it was an honour to represent the Cootamundra electorate by delivering a condolonce motion to parliament, made extra special by Dame Bashir's family being in attendance.

"Marie's story means something special to our communities," Ms Cooke said.

"She grew up in Narranderra and went on to become the first female and second longest serving Governor of New South Wales, a trailblazer in mental health, a champion for Indigenous health, and a leader defined by compassion and humility."

Dame Bashir was laid to rest during a State Funeral held last week where she was remembered widely as a proud country girl who championed the needs of rural communities.