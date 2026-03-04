Hilltops Council wishes to advise residents and motorists of a change to the Give Way signage at the intersection of Templemore Street and Spring Street/McVeigh Street, Young.

From 16 March 2026, the existing Give Way signs on Spring Street and McVeigh Street will be removed. New Give Way signs will be installed on Templemore Street in both directions.

Once the change is implemented, vehicles travelling on Templemore Street will be required to give way to vehicles approaching from Spring Street and McVeigh Street. This adjustment will improve amenity and safety by allowing through traffic to flow more smoothly, particularly to and from the Spring Creek Road industrial area.

Traffic control measures and advance signage will be in place before and after the change to ensure drivers are aware of the new arrangements.

Council apologises for any inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation while these important improvements are carried out.