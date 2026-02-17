The NSW Upper House has announced it will hold an inquiry into possible enhancements to pet owner rights.

According to Chair of the committee Emma Hurst MLC the inquiry has come about as the government introduced the Residential Tenancies Amendment (Protection of Personal Information) Bill 2025, which was intended to improve protection of renters data and privacy.

The Upper House referred the bill to a committee to examine unintended effects on pet owners, and how they may be better protected.

"On the face of it, the bill appears to contain sensible reforms that will make it easier for renters with animals to live in rental properties," Ms Hurst said.

"But Parliament has heard that may not be what happens.

"The proposed changes include that tenants applying for a new rental don't have to disclose that they have a pet.

"But once the lease is signed and they've moved in with their pet, that's the point when they can be declined by their landlord because of their animal and find themselves in breach of their tenancy agreement."

Ms Hurst said the committee heard that this is leaving the renter and the animals vulnerable.

"It is not good for animal welfare, it is not good for tenants, but it is also not good for landlords," Ms Hurst said.

"In light of those concerns, Parliament has charged the committee with exploring these matters in an inquiry that will allow members to hear directly from stakeholders, who will inform the Government about how the bill can be improved."

The inquiry will be addressing two reforms proposed in the bill related to animals in rentals, including:

+ regulations to prescribe the information that can be collected from tenants when they apply for a rental

+ provisions that give a tenant seven days after entering into a residential tenancy agreement to apply for consent to keep an animal, during which time they can keep their pet on the premises

The committee will hold a hearing on March 16, 2026, then report to the Parliament in time for consideration of the legislation by the end of March.

For more information about this inquiry, including the terms of reference visit the inquiry website at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/listofcommittees/Pages/