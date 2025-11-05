With the return of warmer weather, snakes are becoming more active across the region, prompting a timely reminder to stay calm, aware and tidy around the home.

Wildcare snake co-ordinator Wayne Alford said spotting a snake isn’t necessarily cause for alarm.

“If you see a snake in your yard, near the shed, in the paddock - congratulations!" he said.

"These guys are so shy and nervous, you are lucky to have seen it."

He explained that the snake has likely passed through the area before and isn’t interested in people.

“The snake probably knows its way around and has passed this way more than once," Mr Alford said.

"It has no interest in you.

"The snake sees you as a threat."

According to Mr Alford, seeing a snake is not an emergency.

“This is not an emergency, but an opportunity to think about why the snake is there at all," he said.

"Snakes will hang around if there is food, shelter and water.

“Rodents and frogs are on the menu; sheds, retaining walls, compost heaps, general yard debris are good hidey holes; bird baths, ponds, dams etc are the local drinking hole.”

He said that even if a snake is removed, failing to address the reasons it was there will only attract another.

“Even if someone removes this snake, not addressing why it is there in the first place will only encourage another snake, that you won’t know about, to move in,” Mr Alford said.

The best way to reduce the chance of an encounter is to clean up around your home and sheds.

“Minimise things that attract vermin - loose grain, chook food, rubbish, open compost bins,” Mr Alford said.

“Reduce hiding spots, loose sheets of tin, holes in shed walls, piles of bricks or wood.

"Trim bushes to about 30 centimetres off the ground so there is a clear line of sight to where one might be.”

He also reminded people to stay cautious when working outdoors.

“Don’t put your hands where you can’t see them, and dress appropriately when working outside, jeans and solid boots are good personal protection,” he said.

If a snake is spotted, what to do depends on where it is.

“If it is outside and in the open, squirt it with a hose from a distance to encourage it to move on,” Mr Alford said.

“If the snake has gone into a shed, especially one with a dirt floor or gaps in the walls or cladding, chances are it knows exactly where to escape to and it’s gone.”

If a snake enters a house, the safest approach is to close the door and keep it contained.

“Close the door and put a towel under it to keep it there until an experienced snake catcher arrives," he said.

"Keep children and pets away."

Mr Alford stressed that keeping an eye on the snake helps rescuers locate it more easily.

“Remember, if you can’t see it, we won’t be able to catch it,” he said.

Wildcare president Elena Guarracino said it’s natural for people to feel uneasy around snakes, but remaining calm is important.

“Most people are scared of snakes, but it is important to try to keep calm and call Wildcare Queanbeyan: 6299 1966,” she said.

She added that the organisation is community-based and volunteer-run.

“Wildcare is run entirely by volunteers," Ms Guarracino said.

"Most of us are working during the week, but we are local, free, and helpful.

“And we all live in the snakes’ environment, so we need to take a breath and get along with our native wildlife, even the scary ones.”