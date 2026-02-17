A local woman will face court facing charges of supplying illicit drugs following an arrest in Boorowa on Tuesday morning.

According to police from The Hume Police Districit the 49-year-old woman was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on a property in Young.

"Earlier today (Tuesday February 10, 2026), detectives from The Hume Police District executed a search warrant at a unit in Miro Street, Young," a police spokesperson said.

"During the search, officers allegedly located and seized several items of interest including cash, cannabis and methylamphetamine and electronic equipment."

Police believe the estimated potential street value of the seized drugs is worth more than $34,000.

"Following inquiries, a 49-year-old woman was arrested in Boorowa and taken to Young Police Station," police said.

When the woman arrived at the Young station she was charged with four offences:

+ supply prohibited drug (greater than the indictable quantity and less than the commercial quantitiy)

+ possess prohibited drug (two counts) and

+ deal with property - proceeds of crime

"She was granted conditional bail to appear before Young Local Court on Wednesday March 4, 2026," police said.

Inquiries into the supply of illicit drugs in Young are continuing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers where any details provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.