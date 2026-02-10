In January, Young Camera Club held its annual award presentations at the Green Ivy Cafe, with awards presented by the president, Trevor Faulkes. Congratulations go to winners of the 2025 Club Competition.

In the open section 1st went to Maree Myhill, 2nd to Liam Howard and 3rd to Miranda Howard.

In the subject section 1st went to Rod Smith, 2nd to Jenny Ball and 3rd to Maree Myhill.

Congratulations also go to Corrie Jarvis, who received the President’s Encouragement Award.

On Saturday, 14 March and Sunday, 15 March, Young Camera Club will hold its Open House from 10am to 4pm daily, as a part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail.

The club room is at 2 Campbell Street, behind the Young Museum and near the Green Ivy Café.

You can explore member’s photography, learn photography tips, talk to members and find out about Camera Club.

If you are interested in photography, you can also find out information about joining the club.

Come and visit the Photography, Pyrography and Porcelain Exhibition at the Burrangong Gallery, located at the Visitor Information Centre.

This includes photography by Young Camera Club members as guest presenters and works by the Young Society of Artists.

The official opening, which includes morning tea served on the Young Railway Platform is on Saturday, 28 Feb, at 11am.

The exhibition runs until the end of April and is a part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail.

Young Camera Club’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, 11th March, at 6:30pm in the club room.

For more information phone Gail on 0417 435 404 or Trevor on 0414 649 500.

NARELLE HOWARD