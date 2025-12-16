The Lions Club of Young has recently been bestowed with the distinguished title of Club of the Year at the “Roar of the Mount” Convention held in Bathurst.

This accolade reflects not only our club’s unwavering commitment to the local community, but also the collective spirit and determination of our members.

We are grateful for the recognition and even more determined to serve our community with dedication, compassion, and integrity

Many of our members reflect on their journeys with us, realising how much they have grown and what they have achieved together as a team.

“Strength doesn’t come from what you CAN do. It comes from overcoming the things you once couldn’t.”

This inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, learning, and supporting one another.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all members, local supporters, and the broader Lions network for their encouragement.

Together, we will continue to make a difference - one project, one act of kindness, and one leader at a time.

Join up and help us support your community.

BUNNINGS THANK YOU

We have much appreciation and “thank you” to Bunnings for their continued support and the opportunity they have given us to raise funds, which allows us to help others.

Their generosity and partnership play a vital role in our ability to serve those in need and deliver meaningful projects throughout our community.

Congratulations to the winners.

Bunnings Raffle Winners Ticket Numbers:

Ticket 26473 - Tom Dean Ticket 26007 - Greg Muller Ticket 26035 - Narelle Knox

Libby Callaghan became part of our team, lending her support and contributing to the success of our projects.

Thank you for your inspiring presentation as our guest speaker at the last dinner meeting.

Your journey has indeed been a long and difficult road, and your resilience and positivity have touched us all.

We are truly grateful for the insights and hope you shared, reminding us that every challenge can be a stepping stone to something greater.

You showed us that true healing begins from within ourselves, yet its ripple effect impacts and reaches far beyond the individual.

The strength of a positive ripple not only empowers each person but also enhances the wellbeing of our wider community.

This ripple effect can extend outwards, benefiting many of us in meaningful and uplifting ways.

Thank you, Libby.

LIONS CLUB LAP THE MAP

Lap the Map was held on Diabetes Awareness Day and sponsored by FTS Financial Services and Big W.

During the annual Lap the Map we played an engaging apple game with both children and older adults.

The event was a remarkable success, bringing people of all ages together to learn about diabetes in a fun and interactive way.

We extend a special thank you to FTS (prizes for the game) and Big W (fruit and veg raffle) for sponsoring this initiative - their commitment to the well-being of our community is truly appreciated and made a real difference on the day.

Lap The Map treasure hunt, where participants followed letters in the store windows around town was a community challenge and a fun and active way, to “Lap Kilometres For A Cure”.

The total was 110 Kilometres from walking, swimming or other activity.

A heartfelt thank you goes to all the local businesses that took part and made this event possible: Terry Bros Carpet Court, Annie B’s, Mensland, Maker and Baker Collective, Young Warehouse, Big W, FTS, M&M’s, Country Bunches, Med Circ Juicy Lucy, Elevation II, CTR, Raine and Horne, Little Wren, Simple, Full Moon, Early Learning Centre, Amcal, and Bush Chemist. Your generosity and involvement are truly appreciated, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

Medical Alert Dogs.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition that requires constant monitoring of blood glucose levels.

For many Australians living with this condition, early detection of hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) or hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar) is vital.

Medical alert dogs, specifically trained through programs such as the Lions Medical Alert Dog initiative, offer invaluable support by detecting changes in blood sugar levels and alerting their owners, helping to prevent serious health complications.

Eligibility and Application Process

Individuals interested in obtaining a Lions medical alert dog must meet certain eligibility criteria, often including a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, a demonstrated need for additional support, and the capacity to care for the dog.

Applications are generally assessed by the Lions program in collaboration with healthcare professionals.

Contact your local Lions Club for details.

LIONS CLUB JUNIOR PUBLIC SPEAKING

We express our appreciation following the Junior Public Speaking evening.

It was truly inspiring to witness the remarkable abilities and thoughtful perspectives shared by the 15 students from Young Public School who participated.

The students gave a prepared speech of their choice and the year 5-6 were given an impromptu question and asked to give a 1-minute response.

“Should teachers be replaced by online learning?”

We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all involved in the Junior Public Speaking program - from the participating students to the teachers, families and school leaders who support them.

The calibre of these young speakers is a genuine reflection of Young Public school's commitment to fostering leadership, confidence and communication amongst its students.

Well Done.

This opportunity is open to other students who are interested in gaining experience in this field. Contact any Lions member or you can find us lions Club of Young Facebook page.

E: lionsclubofyounginc@gmail.com

JANE MCGRATH FOUNDATION

The Lions Club is actively supporting the Jane McGrath Foundation as part of our Lions Club projects.

Funds raised from two BBQs held at trot meetings are a part of our contribution.

At this year’s Cherry Festival, the Glen McGrath signed cricket ball was auctioned on Saturday by Adrian Waru, who generously volunteered his time and expertise as auctioneer, helping the ball fetch $200.

Don’t forget, tickets, merchandise, and our dedicated fundraising page will remain open and active until March 2026, giving everyone plenty of time to show their support for this worthy cause.

A raffle, backed by local businesses, was also conducted.

A photo featuring Kris Behler highlights the winner of the Pearls, which were graciously sponsored by our local Regency Jewellers.

CHERRY FESTIVAL AND CHERRY BREAKFAST

Cherry Festival and the Cherry Breakfast are major events for our Lions Club, with the assistance of neighbouring clubs helping us fulfill the commitment of serving The Big Breakfast.

These occasions offer wonderful opportunities to strengthen community bonds and showcase the spirit of cooperation between clubs.

Every year, the support from our members and partner clubs ensures the events are memorable and inclusive for everyone.

From Young we continue to give support to neighbouring towns with Lions Eye Screening in schools where we assist other Lions Clubs nearby to conduct the Vision Screening for school children.