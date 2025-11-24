Young Society of Artists Inc members are adding a vibrant art program to the 2026 Annual Cherry Festival Program and invite locals and visitors to support your local arts community by visiting the number of exhibitions open for the Cherry Season.

The group is busy organizing the 42nd Annual Cherry Festival Competitive Art Exhibition.

Entries are now closed for the four day exhibition and are set to open the doors at 7pm on the 3rd December for the Official Opening and award presentations, $10 entry, will include an evening of art, live mood music performed by Judy Barker and door prizes, and referments children are welcome with free entry.

In addition, the exhibition’s opening night has been included in the Southern Tablelands Arts “Arty Parties”.

Southern Tablelands Arts have curated seven parties with seven partner orgs from across the STA Region.

Arty Parties– Southern Tablelands Arts Light refreshments will be served in the Town Hall Foyer.

The following four days exhibition, gold coin entry will be appreciated.

Also on the program is the Open House Exhibition in Studio One at Southern Cross Cinema.

Joining Hilltops Arts in Celebrating 20 years of cinema and the arts.

The venue is marking two decades of commitment to creative expression and community involvement, though its Open House and display of memorabilia, from the pages of the Young Wittiness and photos on a loop on the big screen this along with the exhibition of works by members of the Young Society of Artists in Studio One, offers the comfort of the Southern Cross Cinema complex as perfect place to take a break on the main day of the festival, the candy bar and rest rooms will be open and the cinema cooled for the photo loop.

The open House exhibition runs from Saturday, November 21st to Sunday, December 21st, 2025, and can be visited during regular cinema hours.

Also adding to your art experience are several new exhibitions presented by local artists.

Forever Young Gallery 64 McMahon’s Road, Young Calligraphy Exhibition By Hyosoon Shin and Stephen Carroll and Glass Art by Mandy McDonald.

Official Opening Date: 29th November 2025 Time: 2pm.

Visitors to the gallery on the first opening afternoon will be welcomed with a traditional Korean Tea Ceremony, offering a serene introduction to the exhibition and a celebration of cultural harmony in the heart of the Hilltops Region.

Exhibition Dates: 30/11 - 21/12, 10am - 4pm (closed 8 + 9 Dec) free entry

Ang Hart’s solo exhibition Radiance in Bloom 95 Nasmyth Street, Young, Official Opening 4 pm Friday the 5th December.

Featuring new florals and her celebrated opal-inspired works that explore how inner light and resilience bloom within us. Exhibition dates 5–6th December at 1pm-6pm 7th dec; 11am -3pm free entry.

Radiance in Bloom, a new solo exhibition by artist Ang Hart, will open 5–7 December at 95 Nasmyth Street, Young, alongside the town’s beloved Cherry Festival.

Blending new floral works with her signature opal-inspired pieces, Ang invites visitors into a sanctuary of colour, emotion, and renewal. Rooted in her belief that “art isn’t decoration — it’s emotional medicine,” this collection explores how radiance grows inside us — how beauty, light, and resilience bloom even after difficult seasons.

With original artworks and cherry-themed merchandise available just in time for Christmas, the exhibition offers locals and visitors the chance to take home a meaningful, heart-centred gift from Australia’s national Cherry Capital.

