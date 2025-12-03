On Saturday 15 November the Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of NSW and the ACT Most Worshipful Brother Bernie Khristian Albano and the Grand Lodge team carried out the re-enactment of laying the Foundation Stone of 1875 in front of a crowd of Masons and friends.

It was spectacular.

The ceremony was carried out with great dignity.

It is estimated that something over 50 people including three children, wives and partners, the local Mayor Cr Brian Ingram, Ms Steph Cooke and Mr Robert Donges - a great supporter of the Lodge.

The Grand Master welcomed all especially the invited guests.

He gave a very informative run down on the early history of the Lodge, its loss of charters at sea, its formation under the Grand Lodge of Scotland, the loss by fire when the Criterion Hotel was burnt down, the demolition of its first premises to make way for the railway line, the building of the two story premises in Zouch Street which had to be sold in 2002 due to rezoning making it impossibly expensive to stay there.

The present purpose designed structure at 62 Blackett Ave Young was opened in 2003.

The ceremony was performed outside the Lodge building in a rather hot sunny morning.

The Perfect Ashlar - a smooth concrete block measuring a foot cube was re-dedicated with corn, wine and oil poured from a miniature gold pitcher.

The Grand Organist provided appropriate music and markers for the team to follow.

It was very moving.

When that was complete the Grand Master and the Worshipful Master of the Lodge, Very Worshipful Brother Ken Donoghue unveiled the plaque commemorating the re-laying of the foundation stone.

After the formal ceremony the Mayor of Hilltops Council Cr Brian Ingram addressed the gathering followed by Steph Cook, the local State member.

Both of them expressed their thanks to the Grand Master and his team for coming to Young and the very moving ceremony so wonderfully presented.

They both said they were most impressed by the interior of the Lodge room and remarked on the favourable presence the Lodge had in the town and its contribution to life in the town for men.

After formalities concluded all adjourned to the Newspace Restaurant for a celebratory luncheon where once again the Grand Master paid tribute to the work of the local Masons in bringing about the day’s ceremony to which the Worshipful Master thanked the Grand Team for their work.

The celebratory cake was cut by the Grand Master, the Worshipful Master and his wife Christine.