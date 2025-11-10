NSW Farmers have said new record highs in ag production will never be matched again if agricultural land and water continues to be confiscated, the state’s peak farm body has warned.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said while the state’s agricultural sector had today announced a record $25.5 billion in farmgate value in the last financial year, the future of farm production was at serious risk as land use conflicts threatened farmers like never before.

“Just yesterday (October 29, 2025) our Premier told us he would force farmers off their land to forge ahead with the Narrabri Gas Project, come hell or high water,” Mr Martin said.

“Our governments are already putting up so-called renewable projects all over the landscape, acquiring hundreds of thousands of hectares for poorly managed national parks and buying back our water by the Sydney Harbour’s worth.

“Now, they’re pushing ahead with a coal seam gas project that could take our land and water away forever.”

Protection of prime agricultural land and water must be the number one priority for the state government, Mr Martin said, if food and water shortages were to be avoided.

“Agriculture is an economic powerhouse that punches above its weight, supporting our rural communities and the state – all while feeding and clothing the world,” Mr Martin said.

“One mistake when you’re drilling these holes or fracking gas, and you can create a disaster in our water source that makes Narrabri’s ongoing water contamination issues look like a walk in the park.

“The science doesn’t lie, but we just don’t want to be the ones to tell Premier Minns we told you so.”