4/1/2026

A grade winner Terry Casey 71/56 on a countback from Lindsay Sheather 56 nett

B grade winner Cecil Finley 52 nett

B grade runner up Mick Connellan 62 nett

Birdies: Nigel Willett two, Lindsay one, Thadem and Geoff one each, Cecil and Rod Pratt had one gobble each.

Nigel also had a birdie gobble.

Sponso Eye Q Optometrists.

6/1/2026

Terry Casey was first on a countback from David Jazzy 34 nett.

Garry Cummins had one birdie and one gobble and Lindsay Sheather had one gobble.

Thursday's winner was Terry Casey with 55 nett.

Runner up was Lindsay Sheather 57 nett.

Terry, Garry, David and Geoff each had a birdie gobble and Garry had one gobble.

Sunday was an ambrose event sponsored by Nigel, David and Bill.

Thanks fellas.

First was Garry Cummins and Cecil Finley 49 nett.

Bradmans - Thadem Davies and Rod Pratt 56 1/2.

Nearest the pin was Nigel and Lindsay.

Cecil and Garry and Nigel and Lindsay had a birdie gobble each and also had one gobble.

Birdies - Thadem and Rod 1, Jake and David 1, Nigel and Lindsay and Justin Sheather and Terry had two birdies each.

Sponsor of the week was MA Steel.

Memberships are now due by 31/1/2026.

Tipperary AGM will be held on the 8th of February at the clubhouse at approximately 12 noon.

13/1/2026

Tuesday's social winner was Cec Finley with 31 nett, second going to David Jasprizza 34.

Eva Lestrange had one birdie.

Thursday was an ambrose event coming in with 51 1/2 first was Lindsay and Terry.

Runner up were Jake and David with 52 1/2.

Birdies - Cecil and Mick 2, Terry and Lindsay 1, Jake and David and Lindsay and Terry had a birdie gobble each.

Gobbles - Jake and David 1, Lindsay and Terry 1.

Sunday's stableford winner was David Jasprizza with 19pts, second going to Jake Searle with 18pts.

David and Terry had one birdie each.

David had a gobble.

Sponsor of the week A Jasprizza Electrical.

VERA MCMILLAN