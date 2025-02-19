Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus infection has been identified in a man who likely acquired his infection while camping in the Murrumbidgee region in NSW.

NSW Health's Executive Director of Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty said this recent case, who is currently recovering in hospital, is likely to have acquired the infection in late December or early January while holidaying.

“This case, along with recent detections in pigs and mosquitoes in NSW and detections in Victoria and Queensland, highlights the risk of JE virus infection in a large stretch of NSW west of the Great Dividing Range,” Dr McAnulty said.

“It is very important for people who live in or travel to these areas to be aware of the elevated risk and to take precautions against mosquito bites. In addition to JE virus, Murray Valley Encephalitis, Kunjin, Ross River, and Barmah Forest viruses can also be spread by mosquito bites.

“Importantly, there is a safe, effective and free vaccine to protect against JE which is available to anyone who lives or routinely works in various inland LGAs as well as for people who work in some other high-risk occupations.”

JE vaccine is available through local General Practitioners, Aboriginal health services and pharmacists.

People who meet the eligibility criteria should make an appointment with their GP, Aboriginal Medical Service or pharmacy and let the provider know it is for the JE vaccine. These providers may require a few days’ notice so they can order the vaccine.

Actions to prevent mosquito bites include:

· Applying repellent to exposed skin. Use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Check the label for reapplication times

· Re-applying repellent regularly, particularly after swimming. Be sure to apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent

· Wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeve shirts, long pants and covered footwear. and socks

· Avoiding going outdoors during peak mosquito times, especially dawn and dusk

· Using insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units and mosquito coils to repel mosquitoes (mosquito coils should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas)

· Covering windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps

· Removing items that may collect water such as old tyres and empty pots from around your home to reduce the places where mosquitoes can breed

· Using repellents that are safe for children. Most skin repellents are safe for use on children aged three months and older. Always check the label for instructions

· Protecting infants aged less than three months by using an infant carrier draped with mosquito netting, secured along the edges

· While camping, use a tent that has fly screens to prevent mosquitoes entering or sleep under a mosquito net

Information on eligibility for a free JE vaccine is available on Japanese encephalitis vaccination.

JE virus cannot be transmitted between humans, and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products.

For further information on JE virus and ways to protect yourself visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/mosquitoes.