NSW Health is reminding people to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites this summer season.

NSW Health’s Executive Director of Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty said mosquitoes thrive in warm conditions, increasing the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses such as Murray Valley encephalitis, Japanese encephalitis, Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses in parts of NSW.

“Each year, NSW Health undertakes mosquito surveillance across NSW from November to April each year, which provides important information about when mosquito-borne disease risk is elevated,” Dr McAnulty said.

“As part of this routine surveillance Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus has been recently detected in a mosquito sample in Lake Wyangan collected on 3 December.

“This is a timely reminder, both to Griffith residents, and to anyone planning to spend time enjoying the outdoors, to take protective measures this summer against mosquitoes."

Information on eligibility for a free JE vaccine is available on the NSW Health website.

JE vaccine is available through local General Practitioners (GPs), Aboriginal health services and pharmacists.

People who meet the above criteria should make an appointment ahead of time and let them know it is for the JE vaccine.

These providers may require a few days’ notice so they can order the vaccine.

There have been no human cases of JEV in NSW since October 2022.

Mosquitos in NSW can potentially carry a range of other viruses for which there are no vaccines including Murray Valley encephalitis, Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses.

Actions to prevent mosquito bites include:

· Applying repellent to exposed skin. Use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Check the label for reapplication times

· Wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeve shirts, long pants and covered footwear. and socks

· Avoiding going outdoors during peak mosquito times, especially dawn and dusk

· Using insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units and mosquito coils to repel mosquitoes (mosquito coils should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas)

· Covering windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps

· Removing items that may collect water such as old tyres and empty pots from around your home to reduce the places where mosquitoes can breed

· Using repellents that are safe for children. Most skin repellents are safe for use on children aged three months and older. Always check the label for instructions

· Protecting infants aged less than three months by using an infant carrier draped with mosquito netting, secured along the edges

· While camping, use a tent that has fly screens to prevent mosquitoes entering or sleep under a mosquito net

For further information on JE virus and ways to protect yourself visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/mosquitoes.