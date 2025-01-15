Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has said Monday's release of Cleanbill’s 2025 Blue Report shows bulk billing rates continue to decline at an alarming rate, while average out-of-pocket costs for GP consultations across Australia are soaring.

Mr McCormack says these worsening statistics are indicative of a Labor Government which has simply failed to manage the healthcare system.

“According to Cleanbill, NSW’s bulk billing rate has dropped to 34.5 per cent in 2025. In 2024 it was 37.2 per cent, whilst in 2023 it was 49 per cent,” Mr McCormack said.

“Meanwhile, average out-of-pocket costs have increased from $41.06 in 2022 to $42.24 in 2023 and $44.05 in 2025.

“This drastic drop in the bulk billing rate since 2023 is having direct and tangible effects on ordinary Australians.

“More and more people are choosing to avoid having regular checkups with their GP."

Mr McCormack is very concerned over the numbers of people who have not seen GPs due to the cost.

“In 2022, around 600,000 people avoided seeing a GP because of cost concerns," he said.

"Now it’s more than 1.5 million people.

“With Labor’s cost-of-living crisis and the decline in bulk billing, there is little wonder people are putting off visits to their doctor."

Mr McCormack believes the decline will cause an ongoing issue in the community.

“But this decline in visits will have a significant damaging impact to our nation’s health in the long term," he said.

“As we all know, prevention is better than cure.

“When people aren’t having their regular checkups, they often lose the opportunity for prevention and early intervention for serious conditions.

“Not only does this result in worse outcomes for patients, but it costs our health system more in the long run as greater intervention and care is often required."

Mr McCormack is calling for action to stop this issue, however, he believes that until there is a change in leadership there will be no action.

“It is imperative that the Government acts to reverse this concerning trend," Mr McCormack said.

"However, judging from Labor’s track record, we can’t expect to see much.

“The Nationals are always advocating for better regional health services and access to GPs and will deliver such if elected to Government.

“I have consistently spoken in Parliament against Labor’s changes to the Distribution Priority Areas, which have, in effect, put regional and rural communities in the same basket as the outer suburbs of major cities when it comes to prioritising doctors.

“The end result? GPs in regional areas started leaving for big cities and it has become far more difficult for regional communities to attract doctors.

“Regional Australians deserve better.”

Cleanbill sources its data by contacting every GP clinic in Australia and enquiring about their services.