Boorowa Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) held their annual general meeting and election of office bearers last week with the appointment of new committee members.

Taryn Riles was appointed as the chair of the Boorowa LHAC and David Marsh retained the position of Vice Chair, while Debbie Rheinberger will continue as the communications officer and Lyn Diskon was appointed as secretary.

Boorowa LHAC members are Taryn Riles, David Marsh, Debbie Rheinberger, Lyn Diskon, Marg Kelly, Jenny Carter, Jane Campbell, James Blackwell, Tara Barrett and Patricia Ryan.

Outgoing chair, Marg Kelly, spoke of the LHAC achievements over the past year including the formation of the Boorowa LHAC, Dying to Know Day and the Hospital Open Day.

Boorowa LHAC will continue to advocate for the community under its new leadership.

"Our aim going forward will be to continue our work to improve communication about health services in our area," Taryn said.

"Part of our role as advocates is to ensure community needs are communicated to health providers.

"We would like local people to feel that they can come and talk to us about their concerns and provide feedback so that we can communicate these issues effectively with health service providers."

Boorowa LHAC is already thinking ahead with a planning session organised for March and discussions started around preparing a health service directory.

Boorowa is one of 28 other LHACs across the Murrumbidgee region, all advocating for better health outcomes and representing the needs of their community.

People can contact the Boorowa LHAC via its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BoorowaLHAC or via the feedback for at http://msnswlhd.snapforms.com.au/form/mlhd---/lhac-contact-form.

PODIATRIST NOW AVAILABLE IN BOOROWA

Kendall Sawyer Podiatry is working out of Boorowa on Thursdays covering all aspects of podiatry, including assessment and management of skin and nail concerns, diabetes assessment and education, paediatric foot assessments, biomechanical assessment, footwear advice and footcare education.

No referral is needed, anyone with a chronic disease should see their GP as they may be eligible for a Chronic Disease Management Plan which could enable them to a rebate of $60 for their visit.

Referrals from aged care providers including Australian Unity and Baptist Care as well as NDIS and DVA referrals are also accepted.

To book an appointment contact 0491 625 538 or email kspodiatry@outlook.com.