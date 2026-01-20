The Saturday event was a 4BBB sponsored by Andrew Aiken, Craig Webber and Terry Shipp, the winners were Peter Terry and John Hobson with 46 points.

Runners up were David Hamblin and Warren Schaefer with 43 points.

The winner of the individual event was John Hobson with 40 points from Greg Nolan with 39 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP’s were won by Levi French on the 7th and Scott Nolan on the 17th.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Levi French and he received a voucher for $70.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was won by Chris Campbell.

The Ian Page card draw was won by Todd Shipton.

The Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Sam Osborne.

Balls went down to 29 points and there were 74 players.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 24th January - Australia Day Medal, single stableford for ladies and men, sponsored by Blooms the Chemists, Langs Pools and Spas and Matt Brown.

Australia Day special - Monday 26th January is a three person ambrose 14 hole event for new and experienced golfers.

Best decorated cart, best team outfit, fancy dress, a putting competition at the end of play. Lunch included. 9.30am shot gun start.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Ros Anderson with 41 points and she won 12 balls.

Runner up was Cathy Aiken (9 balls) with 40 points from Swayde Honeman (7 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Sue Sinclair (5 balls). Brett Scelly (3 balls) was next on a countback with 37 points from Barry Gaal (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Grant Harding and he received a voucher for $41.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 69 players.

The Friday medley was won by Justine Makeham with 36 points on a countback and she won 4 balls.

The runner up was Ben Baker (3 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Marie Inwood (2 balls).

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 12 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday event was a three person ambrose.

The winners were Scott Nolan, Zac Sell and Spud Smithers with 55.333 nett and they won 6 balls each.

The runners up were Bayley Webster, Fergus May and Hamish Dowling (3 balls each) with 56.33 nett.

Third were Sam Scott, Andrew Miller and Cameron Heidtmann with 52.833 nett (2 balls each).

The Pro Pin was won by Benny Norton and he received a voucher for $49.

The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” was not won.

Balls went to 63 nett and there were 51 players.

Next Sunday is a single stableford medley and the Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot is $80.

CRAIG WATSON