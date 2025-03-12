The Boorowa Central School swim team made a splash at the Western Secondary CHS Swimming Trials held in Dubbo on Thursday, 6 March 2025.

The team delivered outstanding performances, achieving multiple personal bests and securing places for four of our five relay teams at the CHS Swimming Championships, set to take place at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from Monday, 7 April to Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

As a result, our entire team who competed in Dubbo will have the opportunity to swim in Sydney.

Before heading to Dubbo, two of our swimmers showcased their exceptional talent at the Boorowa Central School Swimming Carnival held on Friday, 21 March 2025 breaking several long-standing records:

· Ivy set a new record in the Girls 14 Years 200m Individual Medley with a time of 3:19.11, breaking Angela Cooper's record of 3:24.88 set 27 years ago in 1998.

· Ivy also broke the Girls 14 Years 200m Freestyle record with a time of 2:57.05, surpassing Rachel O'Neill's (Gay) record of 3:02.67 set 40 years ago in 1985.

· Continuing her record-breaking spree, Ivy set a new Girls 14 Years 50m Freestyle record of 33.14, breaking G. Good's record of 34.80 set 45 years ago in 1980 — the longest-standing record to fall.

· Kirsten set a new record in the Girls 15 Years 50m Breaststroke with a time of 45.07, narrowly beating Mary Johnson's record of 45.13 set in 2005.

These outstanding achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of these swimmers.

Our swimmers put in a tremendous effort at the Western CHS Trials, with many achieving personal bests:

· William – Boys 16 years 50m Freestyle Finals: 32.11 (Previous: 32.33) – 10th Place

· Kirsten – Girls 15 years 100m Breaststroke: 1:37.48 (Previous: 1:38.07) – 4th Place Narrowly missed qualifying for an individual event at the CHS Championships.

· Ivy – Achieved personal bests in multiple events:

- Girls 14 years 100m Breaststroke Finals: 1:39.07 (Previous: 1:45.66) – 5th Place

- Girls 14 years 100m Freestyle Finals: 1:12.50 (Previous: 1:17.15) – 5th Place

- Girls 14 years 200m Freestyle Finals: 2:47.33 – 4th Place Narrowly missed qualifying for an individual event at the CHS Championships.

- Girls 14 years 50m Freestyle Finals: 32.19 (Previous: 33.14) – 5th Place

· Mylee – Girls 100m Freestyle: 1:27.12 (Previous: 1:28.67) – New Personal Best

These impressive swims highlight the dedication and hard work of our athletes in the pool.

A huge congratulations to our relay teams for their exceptional efforts and qualification for the CHS Championships:

· Girls 12-19 years 6 x 50 Freestyle Relay – 4:02.22 (2nd Place) Team: Kirsten, Casey, Annabelle, Shadae, Isabella, Ivy

· Girls 17-19 years 200 Freestyle Relay – 2:24.45 (2nd Place) Team: Mylee, Isabella, Kirsten, Ivy

· Girls 13 Years 200 Freestyle Relay – 2:56.87 (3rd Place) Team: Kayla, Casey, Mila, Annabelle

· Mixed Open 200 Freestyle Relay Central Schools – 2:14.59 (3rd Place) Team: Tristen, Isabella; Ivy, William

A heartfelt thank you to the parents who took time off to transport our team to Dubbo, ensuring their participation.

Special appreciation also goes to Mrs. Rachael Taylor for her support in marshalling swimmers for their respective events, and to Mrs. Corcoran and Mrs Poplin, who officiated on the pool deck as referees and judges of strokes.

We wish our swimmers the best of luck as they prepare for the CHS Swimming Championships in Sydney.