Well, what a great day we had on Sunday for our 2025 Opening Day.

As usual, there were a few minor hiccups, but overall…it was a huge success, seeing not only Boorowa players, but players travelling from Binalong and Harden.

We exceeded our expected number of players, which speaks volumes about how our club/course is going and a great day was had by all.

Winners on the day were Graham Jones, Jason Stuart and James Croker.

THANK YOU

Just want to give a huge thank you, to everyone that has put in some time and effort on the golf course working bee Thursday, Friday and Saturdy.

The course is looking great and I'm sure the golfers from Binalong, Bigga, Cloverleigh, Yass and Harden enjoyed our course as much as we do.

Thanks again.