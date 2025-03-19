Tuesday's stroke event winner was Lindsay Sheather with 32 nett, runner up David Jasprizza on 35.

John Gibbons with 51 nett was Thursday's winner, second going to Geoff Taylor on 53 nett.

Lindsay Sheather had a birdie gobble, Geoff Nott had one birdie and Nigel Willett had two gobbles.

Terry Casey, David Jasprizza and Geoff Taylor had one gobble each.

Sunday was an Ambrose event.

Lindsay Sheather and Geoff Taylor were the winner, next best was Garry Cummins and Terry Casey.

Lindsay and Geoff had three birdies, Jake Searle and Nigel Willett one and Terry Casey and Garry Cummins one, Nigel and Jake had a gobble.

The Club's 30th anniversary is coming up on April 6, everyone welcome to attend.

VERA MCMILLAN