On Saturday the Men played for the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning April Monthly Medals.

The medal winners were Ray Hargraves in A Grade with 68 nett, Shaun Rolfe in B Grade with 70 nett and Mark Hurcum in C Grade with 64 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Aaryn Murfitt in A Grade with 73, Shaun Rolfe in B Grade with 83 and Andrew Aiken in C Grade with 87.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Jesse Corcoran in A Grade, Shaun Rolfe in B Grade and Geoff Hill in C Grade.

The Terry Brothers secret birdie hole was not won.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Josh Townsend and the 17th was won by Rick Oliver.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Josh Townsend and he receives a voucher for $82.

The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Pat Hatton in A Grade on the 3rd, Phillip Oliver won B Grade the 9th and C Grade on the 15th was won by Andrew Aiken.

The Deluxe Shutters and Blinds NTP on the 13th was won by Cameron Clark and the 16th was won by Riley Lawrence.

The Eagles nest jackpot of $140 on the first was not won and will be $160 next week.

The Medal of Medals playoff was won by Andrew Aiken with 67 nett from Jesse Corcoran with 69 nett on a countback from Aaryn Murfitt.

Place getters were then in order Shaun Rolfe, Nick Kershaw, Steve Connelly, Zac Smith, Colin Blizzard, Steve McIllhatton, Cameron Hobbs, Aaron Moloney, Gavin Marshall, Grant Meacham, Peter Maher and Mark McCormick.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Cameron Clark.

Balls went down to 75 nett on a countback and there were 83 players.

The Ray White Young and Harden finals scratch matchplay event was played on Sunday.

In A Grade Levi French defeated Aaron Murfitt 2 and 1.

In B Grade Sam Langford defeated Jim Glasheen 4 and 2 and in C Grade Ben Murray defeated Col Blizzard 5 and 4.

Upcoming events - Saturday 12th April- 2 person ambrose- Nolan Shearing. This is a change to the previously advertised event.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Cameron Clark with 38 points and he won 12 balls.

Runner up was Larry Marks (9 balls) with 37 points and third was Todd Shipton (7 balls) with 36 points.

Craig Webber was fourth (5 balls) with 35 points on a countback from Chris Keevil (3 balls) and Mitch Cameron (2 balls) with 34 points.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Laurie Brown with 160cm and he receives a Pro Shop voucher for $39.

Balls went down to 29 points on a countback and there were 63 players.

The Friday Medley was won by Grant Harding with 37 points.

The runner up was Andrew Miller with 36 points Allan Moore with 35 points.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 22 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Jesse Corcoran with 37 points and he won 6 balls.

Mathew Simmons (5 balls) with 36 points on a countback was runner up from Pauline Collier (4 balls).

Peter Broekman (3 balls) was fourth with 35 points and Josh Townsend (2 balls) was next with 34 points.

Balls went down to 32 points and there were 33 players.

