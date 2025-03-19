On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stroke, being the First Round of the Monthly Medals (Wednesday).

Best Scores: Liz Harding 75 on a c/b from Ros Anderson 75

Medal Winners:

A Grade: Liz Harding 75 B Grade: Noela Hardman 77 C Grade: Cathy Marshall 79

Putting competition sponsored by Cachewise -

A Grade: Michele Blizzard B Grade: Jackie Sheridan C Grade: Cathy Marshall

NTP: 16th A Grade sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Liz Harding

7th B Grade sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds –

Cathy Marshall Hole in One! Congratulations, Cathy!

Last Saturday the ladies played a Single Stableford.

Best Scores: Michele Blizzard 35 pts on a c/b from Rachel Dorman 35 pts

Sunday was the First Round of the Ladies Championships.

Best Scratch Scores:

A Grade: Liz Harding 87, Chris Keevil 88, Leanne Slater 90

B Grade: Cathy Aiken 97, Estelle Roberts 107

C Grade: Cath Marshall 100

Best Handicap Scores:

A Grade: Chris Keevil 70 nett, Rachel Dorman 75 nett and Leanne Slater 75 nett

B Grade: Cathy Aiken 75 nett, Estelle Roberts 77 nett

C Grade: Cath Marshall 67 nett, Marg Kinlyside 86 nett

PAMMIE MCCLOY