On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stroke, being the First Round of the Monthly Medals (Wednesday).
Best Scores: Liz Harding 75 on a c/b from Ros Anderson 75
Medal Winners:
A Grade: Liz Harding 75 B Grade: Noela Hardman 77 C Grade: Cathy Marshall 79
Putting competition sponsored by Cachewise -
A Grade: Michele Blizzard B Grade: Jackie Sheridan C Grade: Cathy Marshall
NTP: 16th A Grade sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Liz Harding
7th B Grade sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds –
Cathy Marshall Hole in One! Congratulations, Cathy!
Last Saturday the ladies played a Single Stableford.
Best Scores: Michele Blizzard 35 pts on a c/b from Rachel Dorman 35 pts
Sunday was the First Round of the Ladies Championships.
Best Scratch Scores:
A Grade: Liz Harding 87, Chris Keevil 88, Leanne Slater 90
B Grade: Cathy Aiken 97, Estelle Roberts 107
C Grade: Cath Marshall 100
Best Handicap Scores:
A Grade: Chris Keevil 70 nett, Rachel Dorman 75 nett and Leanne Slater 75 nett
B Grade: Cathy Aiken 75 nett, Estelle Roberts 77 nett
C Grade: Cath Marshall 67 nett, Marg Kinlyside 86 nett
PAMMIE MCCLOY